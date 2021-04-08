Azerbaijan launches construction of Khudaferin-Vorotan-Berdzor road

By the assignment of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country’s State Roads Agency has launched large-scale construction and repair works in the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh that are currently under the control of Azerbaijan following the Azerbaijani aggression.
Among the projects under implementation are the construction and repair of the Khudaferin-Kubatlu-Lachin (Khudaferin-Vorotan-Berdzor) and Khanlig-Kubatlu (Khanlig-Vorotan) roads.
The Khudaferin-Kubatlu-Lachin road, which starts from the highway located near the Khudaferin reservoir and is named the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangezur corridor, is 66 km long, Azerbaijani mass media report.
It is also planned to build a new 17 km long road stretching from Khanlig settlement to the city of Kubatlu (Vorotan).