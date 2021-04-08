News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Anti-tank projectiles and mortar mines found on Armenia's Kapan-Goris road
Anti-tank projectiles and mortar mines found on Armenia's Kapan-Goris road
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 5:16 p.m. the Crisis Management Center of Syunik Province of Armenia received an alarm according to which a projectile was found in the middle of a field (43rd km of the Kapan-Goris road), as reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

A rescue squad of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service left for the scene and found anti-tank projectiles, mortar mines and the remains of similar ammunition after on-site inspection.

The rescuers demarcated the territory and transferred it to the Rescue Service’s employees.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Egyptian court sentences former Muslim Brotherhood leader to life imprisonment
Ezzat was convicted of incitement to violence and the supply of firearms during clashes at the Brotherhood headquarters...
 Armenian NGO president: Court changes pre-trial measure for citizen arrested after disturbances near govt building
Founder of Legal Way NGO Ruben Melikyan today...
 Armenia court returns Tavush Province governor's lawsuit against ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan
Chobanyan had applied to the...
 Tragic road accident occurs in Armenia’s Ararat
A car collided with a freight train and its driver died on the spot…
 Air force plane crashes in Turkey: pilot dies
An air force plane crashed in Turkey, leaving a pilot killed...
 Iran reports incident with merchant ship in Red Sea
Khatibzadeh told reporters on Wednesday that the Iranian merchant ship Saviz suffered minor damage...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos