Anti-tank projectiles and mortar mines found on Armenia's Kapan-Goris road

Today at 5:16 p.m. the Crisis Management Center of Syunik Province of Armenia received an alarm according to which a projectile was found in the middle of a field (43rd km of the Kapan-Goris road), as reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
A rescue squad of the Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service left for the scene and found anti-tank projectiles, mortar mines and the remains of similar ammunition after on-site inspection.
The rescuers demarcated the territory and transferred it to the Rescue Service’s employees.