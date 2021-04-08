News
Freenews.am: No Armenian POWs on plane traveling from Baku to Yerevan
Freenews.am: No Armenian POWs on plane traveling from Baku to Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Freenews.am reports that the plane transporting Armenian prisoners of war from Baku has arrived in Yerevan, but there are no prisoners of war.

Hraparak.am’s sources report that commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov was the only one on the plane.

Earlier, in an interview with factor.am, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan had confirmed the news that a new group of Armenian prisoners of war was being returned to Yerevan, and the RFE/RL Armenian Service and Armenian Public Television were live from Erebuni Airport where dozens of relatives of the POWs had gathered.

Later, there were no more live broadcasts when it was reported that there were no prisoners of war on the plane.

Armenian News-NEWS.am wasn’t able to receive any official news or clarification from the Government of Armenia since the phones of the competent officials are either switched off or unreachable, and no government official is answering phone calls.
