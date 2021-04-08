Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan: Return of Armenian POWs being postponed again

Unfortunately, the return of the prisoners of war is being postponed again since Azerbaijan isn’t implementing point 8 stated in the trilateral statement [signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020], and this is a gross violation of the post-war humanitarian process. This is what the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan told Armenpress.
“The Russia-brokered talks continue, and we hope the Azerbaijani side eventually respects the signed statement and implements the humanitarian agreement, and by this it will contribute to the establishment of stability in the region,” the Office’s commentary reads.