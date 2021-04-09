Baku continues to claim that the issue of POWs is "already resolved."
"This topic is closed," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told at a joint news conference with secretary general Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
"Azerbaijan has shown its responsible position even after the November 10 statement. Since that day, the Azerbaijani side has transferred more than 70 POWs to Armenia, and Armenia has returned 12 POWs. The issue raised by Armenia now has arisen about a month after November 10," Bayramov said, reiterating that the Armenian captives "committed a crime." "As a result of the operation carried out by Azerbaijan, the group of Armenian servicemen was neutralized and 62 people were arrested. The investigation confirmed that these people were deployed in Azerbaijan territory on November 26. Almost all of them are from Shirak Province of Armenia," the Azerbaijani FM said.