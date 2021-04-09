News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Another scandal arises in Armenia
Newspaper: Another scandal arises in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday another scandal arose in connection with [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's unverified statement.

He had told [Russian President Vladimir] Putin [during their meeting in Moscow] that the [Russian-made] Sputnik V vaccine [absent the coronavirus] was registered in Armenia.

Then the minister of health tried to save him, saying: "Sputnik is not registered, but it is permitted [in Armenia]," without explaining what new status it is.

And the director of the center for drug expertise, Vilen Gabrielyan, said: "It is possible that the prime minister was not aware that Sputnik is not registered [in Armenia]."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Tert.am: 3 young people apprehended after trying to attend meeting with Armenia PM in Moscow
“Two girls and one man were...
 Armenia's Pashinyan receives Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation
The Prime Minister welcomed Krasnov’s visit to...
 Armenia minister of education, science, culture and sport leaves for Russia on working visit
The high-ranking officials of the...
 Armenia Prosecutor General raises Armenian POWs issue during meeting with Russian counterpart
Krasnov expressed gratitude for the reception and...
 Russian Prosecutor General arrives in Armenia
At the airport, Krasnov was met by Artur Davtyan...
 Armenia gets first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (VIDEO)
These are 15,000 doses of the vaccine delivered to Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos