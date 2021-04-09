Newspaper: Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member wins at European Court

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: RA Supreme Judicial Council member Gagik Jhangiryan has won after fighting for his rights at the European Court. The state gave him quite a large sum of money as compensation for trampled and violated rights.
Zhoghovurd daily has learned that Gagik Jhangiryan took the money received from the state yesterday and went to the Homeland Defender's Rehabilitation Center. He personally gave an amount of two million drams to the director of the center, Haykuhi Minasyan, promising to donate some more money these days, already individually, for those being treated at the rehabilitation center, in their name.
Thus, our country has lost at the European Court because of a number of judges, investigators, and prosecutors. And, in addition to the shameful defeat, the RA government had to compensate—from the state budget formed with the money generated by means of the taxpayers—Jhangiryan for [his] violated rights. And it is good that at least that money went to the wounded, amputated soldiers.