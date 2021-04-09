News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
537.36
EUR
637.58
RUB
6.97
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member wins at European Court
Newspaper: Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member wins at European Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: RA Supreme Judicial Council member Gagik Jhangiryan has won after fighting for his rights at the European Court. The state gave him quite a large sum of money as compensation for trampled and violated rights.

Zhoghovurd daily has learned that Gagik Jhangiryan took the money received from the state yesterday and went to the Homeland Defender's Rehabilitation Center. He personally gave an amount of two million drams to the director of the center, Haykuhi Minasyan, promising to donate some more money these days, already individually, for those being treated at the rehabilitation center, in their name.

Thus, our country has lost at the European Court because of a number of judges, investigators, and prosecutors. And, in addition to the shameful defeat, the RA government had to compensate—from the state budget formed with the money generated by means of the taxpayers—Jhangiryan for [his] violated rights. And it is good that at least that money went to the wounded, amputated soldiers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Ijevan has new acting mayor
Artur Chagharyan replaced Hayk Ghalumyan in this capacity…
 Newspaper: Armenia opposition movement expected more from its Sevan rally
And the parliamentary opposition PAP had not sent a representative there…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM "deceives" units close to him
The fact that only the rating electoral system has been removed has angered and disappointed some political forces…
 Newspaper: Which political forces will Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan form bloc with?
To run in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections…
 Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service questions several former, serving officials
And a respective summons was sent to PM Pashinyan…
 Newspaper: ARF Dashnaktsutyun to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan?
The respective mood is dominant within this opposition party…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos