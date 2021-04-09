Mike Pompeo to host on Fox News as contributor

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will host on Fox News as a contributor.
Pompeo said, “As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security.”
Pompeo took over as Secretary of State in April 2018.
Pompeo recently joined US calls to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and called an expert report on the origins of the Covid-19 virus a fiction as part of a disinformation campaign from the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party. He was at the forefront of the Trump administration's confrontation with China.