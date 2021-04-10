News
Nearly 20 monkeys escape from German zoo
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Nearly 20 monkeys escaped from a zoo in southwestern Germany and spent a full day in the nearby forest before being caught again, AP reports.

According to police, construction work at the zoo could have played a decisive role. The primates were seen roaming the area, but the zoo staff were unable to catch them and eventually lost track of them.

Police said they were spotted several hours later, caught, and returned to their cages without incident. The animals apparently took advantage of the good weather and spent the day at the edge of the forest near the zoo, police said.
