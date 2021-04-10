Nearly 20 monkeys escape from German zoo

Twitter intends to buy Clubhouse for $ 4bn

Gunshots heard near cemetery in Yerevan, injured transferred to hospitals

Plans for Prince Philip's funeral changed due to coronavirus pandemic

What problems do you need to contact polyclinic?

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: When I decide I want to assume responsibility, I will throw PM out the window

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: If I decide to run in the elections, I will be the primary figure

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal (PHOTOS)

Mikayel Minasyan: Nikol Pashinyan caused anti-Russian chaos in Armenia that will destroy centuries-old friendship

Belgium MFA to allocate grant for necessary equipment to conduct surgeries for those wounded in Karabakh war

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican on participation in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Zhirinovsky calls for immediate termination of air communication with Turkey

Yemen: A child under the age of five dies every 10 minutes of preventable causes

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: We Armenians were betrayed and embarrassed, not defeated

Armenia and Russian education ministers discuss interstate scholarship program

Missing Armenian servicemen's relatives open entrance to Armenia MOD, not satisfied with meeting with army official

How does COVID-19 vaccination affect menstrual cycle?

Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian

Manchester United demand 30,000,000 Funt Sterling for Jesse Lingard's transfer

Brazilian Supreme Court orders Senate to open government investigation over COVID-19 crisis

Austria President receives COVID-19 vaccine

Armenia Deputy PM receives Germany Ambassador

Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen and POWs are in Armenia MOD building for nearly 3 hours

Norwegian police fine PM for violating social distancing rules

European Weightlifting Championships: Liana Gyurjyan wins 3rd place

Several Armenian performing artists receive Yerevan mayor's awards

Armenia ex-PM: Erdogan and Aliyev will give Nikol Pashinyan money ahead of elections, he will distribute funds

Carlos Tevez changes his hairstyle (PHOTOS)

Plane 'carrying Armenian POWs' lands empty in Yerevan, Prince Philip dies aged 99, 09.04.21 digest

Armenia ex-PM: POWs can't be exchanged for lands

Putin holds phone talks with Erdogan

UEFA Futsal Euro 2022: Armenia-Russia: 2-5

Armenia Ombudsman addresses CoE Committee of Ministers for immediate return of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

US senators promote bill to counter China's growing political and financial power

Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bakhchov knocks out Turkish opponent in first round

Russia MFA dismisses OSCE Minsk Group former US co-chair's statements on Karabakh

Vaccinations and quarantines reduce number of infections in England by 60%

George Clooney offers to strangle police officer who killed African American George Floyd

Armenia MOD officials spent the night in their offices

Open Society Foundations-Armenia executive director Larisa Minasyan stepping down

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Hirair Hovnanian rendered invaluable support to homeland (PHOTOS)

Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister introduces new governor of Tavush Province

Why does commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh refute Armenia authorities?

Parent of missing Armenian serviceman: Azerbaijanis sent me a list with Azerbaijan code telling me my son is with them

Bright Armenia on return of captives: They tried to do PR on tragedy

Dollar falls after long rise in Armenia

Analyst: Armenia will most likely hold snap elections

Ukraine president to visit Turkey

Karabakh President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian

Armenia premier extends condolences on passing of Hirair Hovnanian

Parents of missing Azerbaijani servicemen demand meeting with State Security Service chief

Aliyev meets with Russia Prosecutor General

Pashinyan: EBRD 2020 investment portfolio was largest in Armenia

Boris Johnson says Prince Philip 'inspired the lives of countless young people'

US Ambassador on upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia

What side effect experience over 80% of patients with Moderna vaccine?

Relatives of POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province shut down road and railway

Prince Philip dies aged 99

Hraparak.am: Muradov on empty plane that arrived in Yerevan from Baku - It was false provocation

China reiterates its call on international community to oppose vaccine nationalism

Italian ambassador summoned to Turkish MFA

Hirair Hovnanian dies aged 91

Tense situation outside Armenia MOD grounds continues

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Arrangements for return of captives have been violated

Situation tense outside Armenia MOD

COVID-19 mortality among people over 80 dropped by 92% thanks to vaccination

Armenia legislature committee puts off discussion of matter of arming residents of border villages

Zidane may leave Real Madrid

Russia State Duma chairman to meet with Armenia parliament speaker

Mike Pompeo to host on Fox News as contributor

Armenia MOD dismisses information that Azerbaijan-Turkey delegation has arrived in Yerevan

Heidi Klum's daughter stuns at Glamor cover

Netherlands ambassador underscores immediate demining in Armenia

Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia President, US envoy discuss regional issues

Video showing Armenia MOD officials being brought out of building posted on Internet

Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare to publicly respond to Meghan Markle's accusations

1,029 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Legendary Maracana Stadium not to be renamed after Pele

US House of Representatives members call on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

Relative of missing soldier: Armenia MOD employees threw bottles at parents

Russia deputy FM, Armenia ambassador discuss Karabakh

US closes two J&J vaccination centers due to side effectы

Newspaper: Armenia honorary consul to Kazakhstan is arrested

Armenian POWs’ relatives block roads in Shirak Province

Azerbaijan still claims POWs’ issue is "already resolved"

Paulo Fonseca says winning in Amsterdam is amazing

California Police called to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry home 9 times over past few months (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Another scandal arises in Armenia

Simultaneous hearing and visual impairment may be linked to double dementia risk, study claims

Newspaper: Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member wins at European Court

Europa League: Roma goalkeeper vying for title of Player of the Week

Italy PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan “dictator” with whom one has to coordinate

Hraparak.am: Turkey-Azerbaijan delegation arrives in Armenia with Russia peacekeepers’ commander in Artsakh

Auto sales in China are up 72.8% in Q1 2021

Europa League: Results of the day

Newsweek: It is time the United States calls the systematic murder of Armenians from 1915-23 a genocide

12 people, possibly foreigners, are beheaded in attack in Mozambique

Karabakh: Remains of 7 Armenian servicemen found in Jrakan (Jabrayil), remains of 2 transferred by Azerbaijanis