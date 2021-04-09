China reiterates its call on international community to oppose vaccine nationalism

China reiterated its call on the international community to confront vaccine nationalism and coordinate policies to make vaccines available to developing countries, Reuters reported.
Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, told a committee of the International Monetary Fund that global growth has been slow and uneven, and that equitable distribution of vaccines is key to achieving a sustainable recovery.
“The international community should work together to resist ‘vaccine nationalism,’ strengthen cooperation and policy coordination to fight against COVID-19, and improve the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries in a meaningful way,” Yi said.
The head of the central bank also pledged that China will continue to provide the necessary monetary support to the economy and refrain from a sharp curtailment of stimulus measures. “The sound monetary policy will be implemented in a flexible, targeted, reasonable, and appropriate manner,” Yi said.
Fiscal policy in China will focus on “quality, effectiveness and sustainability,” as the country’s economy is expected to continue recovering this year with gross domestic product (GDP) growth projected to be over 6%, he said.