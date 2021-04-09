News
Newsfeed
News
Russia deputy FM, Armenia ambassador discuss Karabakh
Russia deputy FM, Armenia ambassador discuss Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) was discussed during the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan.

There was a wide-ranging exchange of views on the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, with an emphasis on the urgent matters of providing humanitarian assistance to the affected population and restoring a peaceful life, including using the potential of international humanitarian organizations, and in accordance with the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
