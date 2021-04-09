Russia deputy FM, Armenia ambassador discuss Karabakh

The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) was discussed during the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan.
There was a wide-ranging exchange of views on the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, with an emphasis on the urgent matters of providing humanitarian assistance to the affected population and restoring a peaceful life, including using the potential of international humanitarian organizations, and in accordance with the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.