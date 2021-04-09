Dollar falls after long rise in Armenia

Bright Armenia on return of captives: They tried to do PR on tragedy

Analyst: Snap elections will most likely be held in Armenia

Karabakh President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian

Armenia premier extends condolences on passing of Hirair Hovnanian

Parents of missing Azerbaijani servicemen demand meeting with State Security Service chief

Aliyev meets with Russia Prosecutor General

Pashinyan: EBRD 2020 investment portfolio was largest in Armenia

US Ambassador on upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia

Relatives of POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province shut down road and railway

Prince Philip dies aged 99

Hraparak.am: Muradov on empty plane that arrived in Yerevan from Baku - It was false provocation

China reiterates its call on international community to oppose vaccine nationalism

Italian ambassador summoned to Turkish MFA

Hirair Hovnanian dies aged 91

Tense situation outside Armenia MOD grounds continues

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Arrangements for return of captives have been violated

Situation tense outside Armenia MOD

Armenia legislature committee puts off discussion of matter of arming residents of border villages

Russia State Duma chairman to meet with Armenia parliament speaker

Mike Pompeo to host on Fox News as contributor

Armenia MOD dismisses information that Azerbaijan-Turkey delegation has arrived in Yerevan

Netherlands ambassador underscores immediate demining in Armenia

Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia President, US envoy discuss regional issues

1,029 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US House of Representatives members call on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

Relative of missing soldier: Armenia MOD employees threw bottles at parents

Russia deputy FM, Armenia ambassador discuss Karabakh

Newspaper: Armenia honorary consul to Kazakhstan is arrested

Armenian POWs’ relatives block roads in Shirak Province

Azerbaijan still claims POWs’ issue is "already resolved"

Newspaper: Another scandal arises in Armenia

Newspaper: Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member wins at European Court

Italy PM calls Turkey’s Erdogan “dictator” with whom one has to coordinate

Hraparak.am: Turkey-Azerbaijan delegation arrives in Armenia with Russia peacekeepers’ commander in Artsakh

Auto sales in China are up 72.8% in Q1 2021

Newsweek: It is time the United States calls the systematic murder of Armenians from 1915-23 a genocide

12 people, possibly foreigners, are beheaded in attack in Mozambique

Karabakh: Remains of 7 Armenian servicemen found in Jrakan (Jabrayil), remains of 2 transferred by Azerbaijanis

Israel to tell International Criminal Court it does not recognize tribunal powers

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan: Return of Armenian POWs being postponed again

PayPal co-founder: Bitcoin could be China's financial weapon against dollar

Freenews.am: No Armenian POWs on plane traveling from Baku to Yerevan

Parents of missing Armenian servicemen block entrances to Armenia MOD, not letting employees exit

Egyptian court sentences former Muslim Brotherhood leader to life imprisonment

Blinken: Kosovo needs to resume talks with Serbia for accession to EU

Plane transporting Armenian POWs is landing

Anti-tank projectiles and mortar mines found on Armenia's Kapan-Goris road

Macron urged to freeze assets of Lebanese economists and politicians in French banks

Tert.am: 3 young people apprehended after trying to attend meeting with Armenia PM in Moscow

Beijing accuses Washington of escalating tensions around Taiwan

Azerbaijan launches construction of Khudaferin-Vorotan-Berdzor road

Putin, Aliyev discuss situation in Karabakh

Armenia PM promises to raise some teachers' salaries by at least 30-50% starting in the fall

Biden may delay withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan

Armenia President signs decree appointing judge of Civil Court of Appeal

Karabakh President bestows "Golden Eagle" Order upon heroes of Artsakh Igor Muradyan and Vigen Shirinyan

Armenia's Pashinyan receives Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation

Armenia minister of education, science, culture and sport leaves for Russia on working visit

Armenia Journalists' Union shares concerns about amendments to Civil Code during meeting with President

Armenia Deputy PM visits Homeland Defender's Rehabilitation Center

Armenian NGO president: Court changes pre-trial measure for citizen arrested after disturbances near govt building

Armenia receives Russia-made COVID-19 vaccine, ex-president sues PM Pashinyan, 08.04.21 digest

Karabakh President, Armenia Government discuss compensation for material damages incurred by Artsakh citizens

UK launching Hong Kong resettlement aid package

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief, Netherlands envoy discuss cooperation

One dollar exceeds AMD 537 mark in Armenia

Armenia Prosecutor General raises Armenian POWs issue during meeting with Russian counterpart

Armenia opposition MP: Government recalls bill abolishing guarantees of ombudsman's independence

President of the Union of Armenians of Russia having closed meetings in Armenia

Germany to hold talks with Russia on possible supplies of Sputnik V vaccine

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Central Bank will “inject” US dollar into market

Putin and Merkel discuss situation in Donbass

Dutch News: Boy, 13, faces deportation to Armenia where he has never been

Armenia PM to Artsakh President: It is important that I share with you content of discussions with Russian President

Armenia high-tech industry minister, Security Council Secretary discuss broad range of security issues

Armenia court returns Tavush Province governor's lawsuit against ex-PM Hrant Bagratyan

Hassan Rouhani accuses US authorities of obstructing supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Iran

Armenia PM congratulates Slovakian counterpart on his appointment

Armenia President meets with rectors of several universities

Armenia premier: To what extent should our army be professional?

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

Amnesty to be applied to men who avoided Armenia compulsory military service and reached age of 27

George Kent says Azerbaijan can be perceived as winner in Karabakh war, however, this does not lead to crisis settlement

US, Canada, Lithuania, Poland, and UK hold online discussions on Ukraine crisis

Russian Prosecutor General arrives in Armenia

Armenia’s Tavush has new provincial governor

Polish FM leaves for urgent visit to Ukraine due to situation on country's borders

Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Trial over claim of ex-advisors to Armenia Constitutional Court president in progress

Armenia government increases funding for science

Ardshinbank and Visa offer smart Visa payment rings for the first time in Armenia

Central bank to carry out actions in Armenia foreign exchange market

Oil prices falling after increase in US gasoline inventories contrary to expectations

Armenian National Committee of Australia calls on PM Scott with open letter to formally recognize Genocide

Armenia gets first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus (VIDEO)

Fallen, missing soldiers’ relatives assemble outside Armenia MOD

1,231 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting