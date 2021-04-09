Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 34 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At present, 32 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 4,970 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 648 of them have come back positive.
A total of 2,532 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 22,418 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.