Netherlands ambassador underscores immediate demining in Armenia

The Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia, Nico Schermers, paid a visit to the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, the latter informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Center director Ruben Arakelyan presented the current situation and existing problems with regards to the contaminated regions in Armenia as well as provided an overview of demining activities being conducted in this field.
Ambassador Schermers, in his turn, acknowledged the importance of immediate demining activities in Armenia, in view of free movement of people, their right to work as well as the proportional economic development. The Ambassador added that he will discuss the problems with the government of the Netherlands—for the possible cooperation in the field of Mine Action.