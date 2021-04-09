Armenia legislature committee puts off discussion of matter of arming residents of border villages

YEREVAN. – The Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly on Friday decided to put off the debates on the legislative initiative to amend the Law on Weapons, which will presumably enable to arm the residents of the border areas of Armenia.
However, during the meeting of the committee, the co-authors of this draft announced that they intend to withdraw it from circulation for further review.
The head of this committee, Andranik Kocharyan, an MP from the ruling My Step bloc, considered this bill important, especially given the historical events since the 1990s.
Independent MP Sergey Bagratyan, a co-author of this law initiative, explained that the lawmakers grasp the importance of this bill.
According to him, every community in Armenia must become a powerful military unit that will be ready for any military conflict.