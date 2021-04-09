Armenia MOD dismisses information that Azerbaijan-Turkey delegation has arrived in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The information published in the press that an Azerbaijani-Turkish delegation arrived in Yerevan Thursday does not correspond to reality. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia has noted about this in a statement it released Friday.
"We urge the media representatives once again to refrain from publishing unverified information, especially on issues that are sensitive to the public," the statement also said.
As reported earlier, Hraparak.am on Thursday reported that the plane which returned from Azerbaijan did not arrive empty; a Turkish-Azerbaijani delegation had arrived in Armenia with Rustam Muradov—commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that is stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone to monitor the ceasefire there—, and mission of this delegation is the locationing of the road under construction in the area of Meghri, Armenia.