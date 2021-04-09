Norwegian police fine PM for violating social distancing rules

Norwegian police have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for violating social distancing rules in connection with her birthday celebration. The fine is NOK 20,000 ($ 2,352), the police chief told a news conference, Reuters reported.
In March, the prime minister apologized for organizing an event to celebrate her 60th birthday with 13 family members at a mountain resort, despite a government ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
While the police would not have imposed a fine in most of these cases, the prime minister was at the forefront of the government's efforts to impose restrictions, police said.