Norwegian police fine PM for violating social distancing rules
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Norwegian police have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for violating social distancing rules in connection with her birthday celebration. The fine is NOK 20,000 ($ 2,352), the police chief told a news conference, Reuters reported.

In March, the prime minister apologized for organizing an event to celebrate her 60th birthday with 13 family members at a mountain resort, despite a government ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

While the police would not have imposed a fine in most of these cases, the prime minister was at the forefront of the government's efforts to impose restrictions, police said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
