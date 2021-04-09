News
Analyst: Snap elections will most likely be held in Armenia
Analyst: Snap elections will most likely be held in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Snap elections will most likely be held in Armenia. This is what Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters today, adding that the election campaign that Nikol Pashinyan has already launched and his statement on the construction of a new nuclear power plant serve as evidence of this.

“Holding elections now is in Pashinyan’s favor since he still has support from the people who are still apathetic and don’t want to go to elections. Taking into consideration the fact that the crisis will deepen in different sectors, this will have a bad impact on the authorities’ rating. So, now is the most appropriate time for elections,” he stated.

As far as the opposition is concerned, the analyst said he doesn’t believe members of the opposition will unite and present a plan. “They are against Pashinyan, but aren’t united around one thing,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had announced plans to hold snap elections on June 20.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
