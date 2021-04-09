News
Relatives of POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province shut down road and railway
Relatives of POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province shut down road and railway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The relatives of the residents of Shirak Province of Armenia (captured in Khtsaberd after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh) continue to keep the Yerevan-Gyumri road, as well as the Isahakyan-Bayandur sector of the railway in Gyumri closed and demand that the authorities clearly state when their relatives will be returned to Armenia.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the mother of one of the prisoners of war, who wished to remain anonymous, said she and the other relatives are outraged and feel that they have been deceived since yesterday when they were told that prisoners of war were being returned, but saw that the plane arrived empty.

“We all went to the airport and found out that 34 captives were going to be returned and that 28 of them are from Shirak Province. When we saw that they hadn’t arrived, we went to the Ministry of Defense. Nobody received us, and we shut down the roads. Why did they deceive us? We won’t open the roads until our boys return. Let them do whatever it takes to bring our boys back,” she said.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the relatives of the missing Armenian servicemen are outside the MOD grounds since Thursday. During the day yesterday, they closed off the entrances of the MOD building, and therefore the ministry employees were unable to leave the building.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
