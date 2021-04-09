Armenia premier extends condolences on passing of Hirair Hovnanian

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday issued a letter of condolences on the death of renowned businessman and philanthropist Hirair Hovnanian.
The letter notes that Hovnanian's role in the development and building of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is invaluable, and, with his patriotic deeds, he will always remain in the vivid memories of the Armenian people.
Pashinyan added in his letter that dozens of projects have been implemented through Hovnanian's efforts.
The PM added that the renowned benefactor will forever remain a worthy son of the Armenian people, whose activities were aimed at the progress and development of the homeland.