Boris Johnson says Prince Philip 'inspired the lives of countless young people'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his reaction to the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth.
Johnson said Prince Philip 'inspired the lives of countless young people.'
"It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.
"Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world.
"He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.
“With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.
"We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen.
"So we mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen, we offer our condolences to her and to all her family and we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the PM said in a statement.