Karabakh President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian
Karabakh President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today sent a condolence telegram to the family of Armenian American benefactor Hirair Hovnanian. The telegram reads as follows:

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of Armenian American entrepreneur, benefactor, public figure, member of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and Chairman of the Armenian Assembly of America Hirair Hovnanian.

Hirair Hovnanian is worthily one of the great sons of the Armenian nation who dreamed of seeing Armenia among the powerful and developed countries in the world and did everything he could to turn this dream into a reality.

Several vital projects were carried out in Artsakh under his direct patronage and with his active participation, and his contributions to international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and just presentation of the Artsakh issue are invaluable.

Hirair Hovnanian received high state awards for his exceptional services for the welfare of Artsakh.

At this dire moment of irreversible loss, on behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and myself, I express deep condolences and support to the family and close ones of the deceased and wish endurance and tenacity. The life and career of Hirair Hovnanian serve as a brilliant example of patriotism which will go down in the history of the Armenian people.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
