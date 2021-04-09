Bright Armenia on return of captives: They tried to do PR on tragedy

YEREVAN. – Prior to that, there was no official information that captives were being transferred to us; there were rumors or expectations. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Friday told this to reporters in the NA.
"There has been such information for about a month that a group of prisoners of war may be returned to us [from Azerbaijan], but so far there has been no such solution. Yesterday the government media already talked about it, tried to do PR on that topic, which turned out to be the opposite," he added.
According to Marukyan, when a plane carrying POWs departs from Azerbaijan, the Armenian services already know how many people are coming. "If they knew that there was no such thing—and I am sure they knew—, giving such information and putting our society in stress in such a way… (…). They tried to do PR on the tragedy, but it did not work out," he said.