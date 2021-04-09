News
Ukraine president to visit Turkey
Ukraine president to visit Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey on April 10 and will meet Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan.

The ninth meeting of the high-level strategic council between Turkey and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelenskyy, TASS reported, citing Erdogan's office.

The meeting will be held with the participation of ministers, during which Turkish-Ukrainian relations, the level of strategic partnership in all its aspects will be discussed, and measures can also be taken to develop and deepen bilateral cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
