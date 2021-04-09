Parent of missing Armenian serviceman: Azerbaijanis sent me a list with Azerbaijan code telling me my son is with them

Azerbaijanis sent me a list with a code telling me that my son is with them. This is what one of the parents of missing Armenian servicemen told reporters in front of the building of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
“If my sonn wasn’t with them, how did they know? I might have brought my son and buried him,” he said, adding that he has addressed the National Security Service of Armenia, but there are things that he’s not allowed to say.
The man mentioned that his only son is 18 years old and had been serving in the army for one-and-a-half months when he was taken to the military positions.
Today marks the second day that the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense is surrounded by the parents of missing servicemen who demand the return of their sons.