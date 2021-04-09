Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Hirair Hovnanian rendered invaluable support to homeland (PHOTOS)

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has issued a letter of condolences on the passing of famous American Armenian philanthropist, public figure, and businessman Hirair Hovnanian.

"He [Hovnanian] was one of the most patriotic Armenians I have ever known who, ever since the first years of Armenia's independence, has rendered invaluable support to the homeland in all domains where it was needed (…).

Also, Hirair Hovnanian was one of our national figures who stood firmly at the basis of the Armenia-Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]-Diaspora trinity (…).

I am confident that the Armenian people will worthily appreciate the activities of their devoted son, and the memory of Hirair Hovnanian will always be bright in the recollection of generations," reads, in particular, ex-President Sargsyan's letter of condolence.