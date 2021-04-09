Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister introduces new governor of Tavush Province

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan today introduced the staff of the regional governor’s office of Tavush Province to newly appointed governor Hayk Ghalumyan.

As reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, among the attendees of the meeting were Minister of High-Tech Industry Hayk Chobanyan, as well as the heads of communities, organizations subordinate to the regional governor’s office and the regional structures of inspection bodies.

Papikyann thanked Chobanyan for his contributions to the development of Tavush Province during his term of office as regional governor and especially the active efforts that he made to solve the challenges facing the borderline province during and after the war and wished him success.

Papikyan attached importance to the cooperation of all circles of public administration and the work based on mutual trust during the difficult times in Armenia. He congratulated newly appointed Governor Hayk Ghalumyan, expressed gratitude for the work he did as mayor of Ijevan and expressed confidence that his experience in local self-governance is a good precondition for effective work in the future.

In his turn, Ghalumyan expressed gratitude for the trust, assured that he is aware of the province’s problems and expressed certainty that he and the staff will be able to solve them through joint efforts.