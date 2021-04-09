Several Armenian performing artists receive Yerevan mayor's awards

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan today hosted a group of performing artists, congratulated them on the occasion of World Theater Day and thanked them for preserving and developing the rich traditions of theater.
Yerevan Municipality reports that Marutyan also assured that the municipality will continue to implement all the programs that are targeted at the development, rearmament and renovation of community theaters.
By the mayor’s decision, on the occasion of World Theater Day, stage director, artistic director of Henrik Malyan Theater Narine Malyan and actor, Director of the Sos Sargsyan Pan-National Theater Arman Navasardyan were granted the Gold Medal for their high mastery and merit in the development of the performing arts.
Several performing artists received certificates of the mayor of Yerevan.