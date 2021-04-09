Armenia and Russian education ministers discuss interstate scholarship program

During his working visit to Moscow, Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan today met with Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov.
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, during the meeting, the ministers attached importance to the existing cooperation in the spheres of higher education and science and considered the opportunities for the implementation of joint programs in the areas of science and higher education.
Dumanyan and Falkov also touched upon the scholarship program being implemented within the scope of the Interstate Program, providing young Russians and Armenians with the opportunity to receive higher education at the top universities in Russia and Armenia.
Minister Falkov informed that the Sirius Educational Center in Sochi will host the “Mathematics” educational event in 2021, and the International Mathematics Congress will be held on July 6, 2022 in Saint Petersburg. Falkov cordially invited Dumanyan to attend the two major events.
The parties also considered the opportunities and objectives for cooperation in science and stated that the implementation of joint programs will also help ensure new developments in science.