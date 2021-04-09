Armenia Deputy PM receives Germany Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Michael Johannes Banzhaf, as reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.
Greeting the guest, Grigoryan presented the situation created in Armenia as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the socio-economic and humanitarian issues that have emerged. In this context, Grigoryan expressed gratitude to Germany for the support that it has provided to Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Ambassador presented the possible directions for development of cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, particularly the economic sector.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on coronavirus vaccination and regional developments.