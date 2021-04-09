Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has conveyed a condolence message to the Hovnanians on the occasion of the death of renowned Armenian American benefactor, public figure and businessman Hirair Hovnanian. Kocharyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“I cordially express my condolences on the occasion of the death of great patriot and benefactor Hirair Hovnanian. His death is a loss for all Armenians around the world. The memory of Hirair Hovnanian will remain bright in the hearts of all Armenians.”