Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has conveyed a condolence message to the Hovnanians on the occasion of the death of renowned Armenian American benefactor, public figure and businessman Hirair Hovnanian. Kocharyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“I cordially express my condolences on the occasion of the death of great patriot and benefactor Hirair Hovnanian. His death is a loss for all Armenians around the world. The memory of Hirair Hovnanian will remain bright in the hearts of all Armenians.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
