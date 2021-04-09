Plans for Prince Philip's funeral changed due to coronavirus pandemic

Plans for his funeral will be affected by Covid regulations in England, with organizers said to be “desperately anxious” not to stage anything that attracts mass gatherings, The Guardian reports.
A date is yet to be announced but it is expected in the coming days. Under pre-pandemic plans, it had been due to take place within about 10 days of his death. It will not be a state funeral, in line with the duke’s wishes.
The duke’s funeral is expected to be held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, as planned.
It is not yet known whether his coffin will be transported to the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, London, as originally planned. Arrangements will most likely be put in place for members of the public and others to sign a digital book of condolences.