Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen and POWs are in Armenia MOD building for nearly 3 hours

It has already been about three hours since nearly 50 relatives of missing Armenian servicemen and prisoners of war have been in the building of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia after being allowed to enter and meet with the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The other relatives of missing servicemen and prisoners of war continue to block the entrance to the building. There is a large number of police officers.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the relatives of the missing Armenian servicemen are outside the MOD grounds since Thursday. During the day yesterday, they closed off the entrances of the MOD building, and therefore the ministry employees were unable to leave the building.

Last evening, they were joined by the parents of prisoners of war who had received news that their sons were going to be returned via the plane transporting commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Rustam Muradov from Baku, but later it was reported that only Muradov had arrived in Yerevan via the plane.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan had confirmed the news about the expected return of the prisoners of war, but Muradov refuted the news during a conversation with Hraparak Armenian newspaper’s correspondent, stating that the return of the prisoners of war was not planned, but his visit was.