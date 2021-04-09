Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: If I decide to run in the elections, I will be the primary figure

If I decide to run in the elections, I will be the primary figure and will run along with my friends and people for whom I will be directly responsible, and yes, I will make Nikol Pashinyan step down from power. This is what ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan said in an interview with Armnews TV.

In response to political figure Samvel Farmanyan’s comment that Minasyan has talked about Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation several times and asked if the elections can serve as an opportunity for making Pashinyan resign, Minasyan said the following:

“I officially declare that I won’t support any party on the threshold of the upcoming elections in Armenia, be it pro-government (and there are a lot of pro-government parties since Nikol Pashinyan has an army of pro-government opposition figures) or a truly oppositional party. If I decide to run in the elections, I will be the primary figure and will run along with my friends and people for whom I will be directly responsible, and yes, I will make Nikol Pashinyan step down from power. Besides making him resign, I will punish him and prove to the world that Nikol Pashinyan is an enemy of the Armenian people, a traitor and murderer.”

Minasyan also said his goal is to save Armenia, not throw Nikol Pashinyan in jail.