Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: We Armenians were betrayed and embarrassed, not defeated

Nikol Pashinyan’s offer is capitulation, not peace. Embarrassment and defeat are two different things. We Armenians were betrayed and embarrassed, not defeated. This is what former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan said in an interview with ArmNews TV.

According to him, even though Armenia doesn’t have resources to wage a war, it also doesn’t have an alternative to peace.

“My evaluation of the war in Artsakh is that we Armenians were defeated because we were betrayed, and therefore, we were embarrassed. We can’t continue to be an embarrassed country and need to start making efforts for dignified peace,” the diplomat said, adding that Armenians need to understand whose interests meet Armenia’s interests and move forward.

“I can say that Moscow’s interests meet Armenia’s interests, but Armenia is even defeated in its relations with Russia,” Minasyan noted and emphasized that he supports fraternal ties with Russia and that it’s possible to restore those ties.