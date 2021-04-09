Mikayel Minasyan: Nikol Pashinyan caused anti-Russian chaos in Armenia that will destroy centuries-old friendship

Not only Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), which de facto doesn’t exist, but also Iran and Azerbaijan didn’t gain anything from the recent war in Artsakh. This is what ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan said in an interview with Armnews TV.

“Karabakh signifies defeat for everyone. Do you think the Artsakh issue is resolved? I predict that Azerbaijan will face major problems. Ilham Aliyev can’t maintain power without waging a new war, but it can’t wage a new war because it will fight not only against Armenian soldiers, but also Russian peacekeepers. What does he have? He has an issue that remains unresolved and armed Russian forces,” the diplomat stated.

Touching upon Russia, Minasyan said Nikol Pashinyan caused an anti-Russian chaos in Armenia that will also lead to destruction of the centuries-old friendship between Armenia and Russia. He emphasized that the diplomatic efforts that Armenia and Russia had made over the past thirty years went down the drain in one day.

“What did Armenia and Azerbaijan gain from the war? What did Russia, the US and France gain from the war? I’m referring to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. The only side that gained something from this war was the neo-Ottoman empire, which returned to the Caucasus. The “gain” of Russia and Armenia was the return of the Ottoman Turks to the Caucasus and, of course, also Nagorno-Karabakh,” Minasyan said.