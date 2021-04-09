Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: When I decide I want to assume responsibility, I will throw PM out the window

I insist that Armenia doesn’t have resources to wage a new war, and I insist that it is possible to try to retrieve Shushi and Hadrut without waging a war. This is what ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan said in an interview with Armnews TV.

“I also insist that Armenia must try to strengthen its dignified relations with the Russian Federation and build new relations. We Armenians must acknowledge the fact that we no longer have the Armenia that stayed in the past after the first day when Nikol Pashinyan came to power. Either we accept this and move towards the future, or we continue to deceive each other and not have a future. I’m in favor of having a future,” he said.

Asked if he is ready to assume responsibility for ‘throwing Nikol Pashinyan out the window’, if Pashinyan doesn’t hold snap elections, Minasyan said the following: “I had written that I will wait for my turn. I believe I have waited long enough, and I saw that nobody is able to throw him out the window. Therefore, now I have to decide if I want to do that or not. If I assume responsibility, I will throw him out the window, don’t doubt it.”