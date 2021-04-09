Belgium MFA to allocate grant for necessary equipment to conduct surgeries for those wounded in Karabakh war

The Embassy of Armenia in Belgium reported the following on its Facebook page:
“On April 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium approved the allocation of a grant for the program presented by Armenia's Support to Wounded Soldiers and Disabled Soldiers NGO.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium has adopted an exceptional decision on approving the program submitted with the support of the Embassy of Armenia in Belgium; the grant was approved in spite of the fact that Armenia was not among the geographical priorities defined for support programs for the year 2021.
The grant will be allocated to the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center of Armenia to obtain necessary equipment to conduct surgeries for those who were wounded or became disabled during the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), with the purpose of improving the quality of life of Armenian soldiers and helping them reintegrate into society.”