Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican on participation in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

On the threshold of these elections, I will not support any force, be it pro-government or really oppositional. This is what former Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan stated in an interview with “Armnews” TV.

Minasyan also spoke about why he opposed the elections and why Nikol Pashinyan announced the elections, as well as why elections are the most shameful way of fighting against Nikol Pashinyan.

“Let's not forget that this is the second time that Nikol Pashinyan is talking about elections. What did he do? Through “Operation Elections”, he brought the army back under his control. Why did he do it? He did it because the army has 50,000-100,000 votes, this play and everyone who ‘stars’ in this play - in the army-opposition-authorities triangle, pursued their goals, the opposition also, because the opposition had lost its meaning,” he said.

According to Mikael Minasyan, the opposition immediately went and set up tents on Baghramyan Avenue because Onik Gasparyan created the content.

“And it began. And here is the second question, why did Onik Gasparyan do it? He wiped the blood off of the shameful military defeat, but I want to ask a question about a specific operation that the generals spoke about. Why did the boys die in Lele Tepe? Who gave a specific order? And I have questions for them. They demand the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan, and then they stand before him like second graders. In the end, we can ask whether they are officers or not? Thirdly, Nikol Pashinyan announced the elections, a second later he made everyone happy. In a word, Nikol returned the army, the street ‘returned’ to Nikol, because Nikol understands very well that he does not have a vote in these elections, he must falsify,” he said.

In response to the remark of “Media Quartet” member Samvel Farmanyan about the possible elections, Mikayel Minasyan replied that he has a very, very bad attitude towards the elections. “It is embarrassing that Armenia is going to the elections under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan. If opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan had 5% of this situation, he would have already cheated Erdogan and reached Kurdistan from Iran,” the diplomat said. When asked whether elections can become a way to achieve constitutional shift of power, Mikayel Minasyan answered negatively. In response to the comment that Mikayel Minasyan had repeatedly spoken about the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan, when asked if the elections could be such a reason, Mikayel Minasyan replied: “I officially declare that on the threshold of these elections I will not support any force, be it pro-government (and there are many of them, not only "My Step", Nikol Pashinyan has an army of the pro-government opposition, be it a real opposition. None of my friends, not a single like-minded person will be on anyone's list, and if he is on someone's list , then he is not my friend, in the broad sense of the word, and not like-minded. If I decide to run in these elections, I will do it as the primary figure, with my friends and people for whom I will be directly responsible. Yes, I will make Nikol Pashinyan step down from power. In addition to making Nikol Pashinyan resign and punish him, I will prove to the whole world that Nikol Pashinyan is an enemy of the Armenian people, a traitor and a murderer. Secondly, elections are an opportunity for all of us to show who is who. If I find the strength inside, I will go until the end. Even if 97% of people choose to vote for leaders of the past, I will build the country on the basis of 3%.