Gunshots heard near cemetery in Yerevan, injured transferred to hospitals

According to Shamshyan.com, gunshots were haerd in Yerevan today, and several citizens were transferred from the area of the well-known “Karmir Bloor” (Red Hill) cemetery to hospitals.
Shamshyan.com also reported that the citizens were transferred with firearm injuries and had been injured with a blunt, cutting and piercing object.
The gunshots were heard in front of one of the funeral parlors located near the cemetery.
According to Shamshyan.com, one of the versions is that the gunshots were linked to another murder that had taken place through the use of a firearm in Yerevan.
Used cartridges, bullets and bloody traces were detected after an on-site inspection.
Police and investigators also detected a Mercedes on which there were traces of a gunshot, and a bullet was found on the driver’s seat.
According to Shamshyan.com, the driver of the Mercedes has nothing to do with the incident since he had come to a Requiem Service in memory of a deceased relative.