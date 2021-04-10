Thousands of people evacuated due to volcanic eruption in one of Caribbean islands

As a result of an explosive volcanic eruption, the Caribbean island of St. Vincent was covered in ash and smoke, and thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, according to the BBC.
Soufriere Volcano, which has been dormant for decades, first began to show volcanic activity in December, which intensified this week.
On Thursday, PM Ralph Gonsalves called on more than 16,000 Red Zone residents to evacuate.
The ash plumes reached 6 kilometers.
The volcano has been dormant since 1979, but in December it began spewing steam and smoke and emitting thunderous sounds.
The first sign that an eruption was imminent came on Thursday night when a volcanic dome suddenly appeared on Soufriere Volcano.
After that, the prime minister of the island ordered an urgent evacuation from the surrounding area.
The evacuees were taken to cruise ships and safer parts of the island.