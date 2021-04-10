Artsakh MFA: Tragic events in Maragha will remain an incurable wound in memory of our people

April 10 marks the 29th anniversary of the genocide of the civilian population of the Armenian village of Maragha in the Martakert region of Artsakh, committed by Azerbaijan, Artsakh Foreign Ministry reported.
“Having invaded Maragha, Azerbaijani troops committed brutal torture and murder of civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.
The criminals were awarded the highest state awards, and their commander - the title of the National Hero of Azerbaijan, which is evidence that the policy of genocide and Armenophobia in Azerbaijan is encouraged at the highest state level.
Crimes against humanity and humanity have no statute of limitations and must be condemned.
The tragic events in Maragha will remain an incurable wound in the memory of our people, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.