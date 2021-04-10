European Council head says he slept badly at night because of incident with chairs during meeting in Ankara

European Council President Charles Michel is suffering from bad nights because of his embarrassment over the seating incident at a meeting in Ankara this week, he told the German newspaper Handelsblatt, Reuters reports.
“I make no secret of the fact that I haven’t slept well at night since because the scenes keep replaying in my head,” Michel told Handelsblatt.
Ursula Von der Leyen raised a hand in disbelief when she found Michel had taken the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the talks.