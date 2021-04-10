Armenian Ombudsman and Head of Armenians Unions discuss issues of protecting rights of Armenians in Russia

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the head of the Union of Armenians of Russia discussed the issues of protecting the rights of our compatriots in Russia.
On Saturday, the Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received the chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed issues that the citizens of Armenia face while working in the Russian Federation.
The interlocutors summed up the problems that were solved with the cooperation of the Armenian Ombudsman and the Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia.
Arman Tatoyan highlighted the experience of joint work of the two structures in different formats.
Ara Abrahamyan also presented the programs of the Union of Armenians of Russia aimed at protecting the rights of Armenians in Russia, the implementation of which the Defender expressed his readiness to support.