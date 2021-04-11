Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers

Saudi Arabia executed three soldiers Saturday it accused of committing “high treason,” without elaborating on which enemy the kingdom believed the men aided, AP reported.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency identified the men as soldiers working in the Defense Ministry.
Saudi Arabia carried out the world’s third most executions in 2019, according to figures from Amnesty International. In 2019, the kingdom put to death 184 people.
