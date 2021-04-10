Media: Body of Prince Philip will be reburied after the death of the queen

The body of Prince Philip will be buried when his wife, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, dies so that they can be together forever.
The Duke's coffin will be placed in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel until the Queen's death. After this, he will be buried with the queen in the memorial chapel.
The date of the funeral will be announced in the coming days.Before the Duke of Edinburgh rests forever, he will be examined by a member of the House of Medicine, who will determine the cause of his death in the medical wing of Windsor Castle, The Sun reported.