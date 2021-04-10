News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Media: Body of Prince Philip will be reburied after the death of the queen
Media: Body of Prince Philip will be reburied after the death of the queen
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The body of Prince Philip will be buried when his wife, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, dies so that they can be together forever.

The Duke's coffin will be placed in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel until the Queen's death. After this, he will be buried with the queen in the memorial chapel.

The date of the funeral will be announced in the coming days.Before the Duke of Edinburgh rests forever, he will be examined by a member of the House of Medicine, who will determine the cause of his death in the medical wing of Windsor Castle, The Sun reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Prince Philip's funeral date set
Farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle...
 80-year-old Turkish actress may face 4 years in prison for 'offending' Erdogan
During the hearings, Aydan refuted...
 Armenian architect Stepan Nalbandyan dies
The Requiem Service will be held...
 Requiem Service for Armenian actor, director and merited artist being held in Yerevan church (LIVE)
The last farewell ceremony will be...
 Actor, Merited Artist of Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic Zhak Yengibaryan dies
“It is with great sorrow that we inform...
 Armenia President congratulates People's Artist Ruben Matevosyan on 80th birthday
For decades, people in Armenia, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos