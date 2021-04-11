Iran to soon join national cryptocurrencies owners’ club

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) is to permit imports of goods into the country via domestically mined cryptocurrencies (Iranian rial-based ones); i.e., Iran will soon join the club of national cryptocurrency owners, Mehr reported.

As Mehr News reported in an exclusive report on Wednesday, the CBI is to soon issue a permit for banks and licensed currency exchange offices to ease imports of goods via domestically coined cryptocurrencies and the related regulations will be approved by the Supreme Council of Combating and Preventing Money Laundering.

The news, however, comes while uncertainty surrounds the use of cryptocurrencies in Iran.

In April 2018, the Central Bank of Iran banned domestic banks and people from dealing in foreign cryptocurrency because of money laundering and financing risks.

Presently, the industry ministry is appointed to be in charge of mining cryptocurrencies. In July 2020, the Islamic Republic issued permits for the activity of 14 cryptocurrency mining centers, each with a capacity of 300 megawatts. Iranian Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri announced at the time that the country’s cryptocurrency miners will soon have to register their rigs with the government.

However, the government has not removed the ban on trading digital currencies yet i.e. the mined currencies have no permission to be traded despite the domestically approved regulations.