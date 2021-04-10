Armenia's jewelry sector records 13.3% decline, jewelry production falls 34.1%

In 2020, jewelry was produced in Armenia for 40.8 billion drams, having decreased by 13.3% compared to the previous year. Last year, jewelry was produced for 3.3 billion drams, which is 34.1% less than in the previous year.

According to the Statistical Committee of Armenia, in 2020 the group of goods precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals and things made of them in the export structure of Armenia took the third place, amounting to 365.9 million dollars or about 14.4% of the total volume, yielding only to the groups of goods ready-made food and raw ore industry. For comparison, the export of the same group of goods was higher in 2019: 414.8 million dollars, or 15.7% of the total export volume.

According to statistics, in 2019, a large volume of gold products was imported to Armenia from the United Arab Emirates - by $ 3.7 million, Thailand - by $ 2 million, Italy - by $ 1.5 million and Turkey - by $ 1.4 million.

In the same year, the largest volumes of gold were imported to Armenia from Russia - for $ 98.8 million, the UAE - for $ 17.3 million, the United States - for $ 1.5 million, and Turkey - for $ 555 thousand.

In 2019, most of the gold items were exported from Armenia to the UAE - $ 21 million, Russia - $ 8 million, Turkmenistan - $ 4 million, the United States - $ 2.7 million, etc.

Gold was mainly exported to Switzerland - $ 215 million, Italy - $ 8.4 million, Canada - $ 419 million, and so on.

In 2020, a record 15% increase in the price of gold was noted, due to the fact that in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, investors found a safe haven for investments in precious metals, considering them the best investment in conditions of low profitability. A record gold price was recorded in August 2020 at $ 2049.30 per ounce.