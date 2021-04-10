News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Prince Philip's funeral date set
Prince Philip's funeral date set
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, will take place on April 17, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, confirming that Prince Harry plans to attend, Reuters reports.

Farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, preceded by a national minute of silence. There will be no public access, and no procession.

Attendance at the funeral will be limited to 30 people, with Buckingham Palace emphasizing that the service will be held in accordance with coronavirus restrictions, which means that members of the royal family, including the queen, must wear masks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Media: Body of Prince Philip will be reburied after the death of the queen
In the medical wing of Windsor Castle...
 80-year-old Turkish actress may face 4 years in prison for 'offending' Erdogan
During the hearings, Aydan refuted...
 Armenian architect Stepan Nalbandyan dies
The Requiem Service will be held...
 Requiem Service for Armenian actor, director and merited artist being held in Yerevan church (LIVE)
The last farewell ceremony will be...
 Actor, Merited Artist of Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic Zhak Yengibaryan dies
“It is with great sorrow that we inform...
 Armenia President congratulates People's Artist Ruben Matevosyan on 80th birthday
For decades, people in Armenia, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos