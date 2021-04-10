Prince Philip's funeral date set

The funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, will take place on April 17, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, confirming that Prince Harry plans to attend, Reuters reports.
Farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, preceded by a national minute of silence. There will be no public access, and no procession.
Attendance at the funeral will be limited to 30 people, with Buckingham Palace emphasizing that the service will be held in accordance with coronavirus restrictions, which means that members of the royal family, including the queen, must wear masks.