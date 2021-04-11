News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
France police stop activities of gang involved in illegal arms trade
France police stop activities of gang involved in illegal arms trade
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Police have stopped the activities of a gang involved in illegal arms trade in France, according to Le Figaro.
The respective special operation—in which eight people were detained—was carried out in a suburb of Lyon.
According to the police, all the detainees have been charged with illegal transportation and trade of weapons.
Five of them have been arrested.
During the search, law enforcement officers confiscated 400 body armors—100 of which were with police insignia—, 11 firearms, weapons, as well as 214 thousand euros in cash.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Shooting in Yerevan: police head arrives at scene
At around 21:20, a signal was received at the operational department of the Yerevan police...
 Gunshots heard near cemetery in Yerevan, injured transferred to hospitals
Police and investigators also detected a...
 Brother of Armenia Security Council Secretary's advisor throws grenade at house of Artsakhbank manager
Later, it was clarified that the...
 Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives
And he blinded their mother because…
 Spanish police arrest 100 smugglers transporting drugs from Morocco by speedboat
The gang loaded their boats with drugs and sailed across the Mediterranean...
 North Carolina house party shooting: 3 people killed
When the officers arrived, they found seven victims...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos