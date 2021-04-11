France police stop activities of gang involved in illegal arms trade

Police have stopped the activities of a gang involved in illegal arms trade in France, according to Le Figaro.
The respective special operation—in which eight people were detained—was carried out in a suburb of Lyon.
According to the police, all the detainees have been charged with illegal transportation and trade of weapons.
Five of them have been arrested.
During the search, law enforcement officers confiscated 400 body armors—100 of which were with police insignia—, 11 firearms, weapons, as well as 214 thousand euros in cash.