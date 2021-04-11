Republicans will win 2024 US presidential election, says Trump

Former US President Donald Trump vowed to help Republicans win seats in Congress in the 2022 elections, but lashed out at two top party figures, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, at a donor retreat on Saturday, Reuters reported.

“I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House (of Representatives) and we are going to reclaim the Senate. And then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House,” he said.

McConnell drew Trump’s ire in the aftermath of the last presidential election for stating the obvious—that Biden had won the presidency—and the two remain at odds.

Before leaving office, Trump had scolded Pence for not intervening to stop the congressional certification of the vote tally, an authority the vice president did not have.

Departing from his prepared text at the donor retreat, Trump said he had spoken to Pence recently and told him he was still disappointed in him, an attendee said.